Iran, Croatia to expand coop. in intl. trade fairs

Iranian Ambassador to Zagreb Parviz Esmaeili met and held talks with the President of Zagreb International Exhibitions Renata Socha in Zagreb on Tuesday to discuss signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade cooperation.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy pointed to the privileged role of trade exhibitions for transferring technical know-how and establishing relationships between Iranian and Croatian trade companies and emphasized that Iran and Croatia enjoy high potential and capacities for broadening their cooperation in trade and economic fields.

Signing an MoU between Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) and Zagreb International Exhibitions Company will create an important structure for the effective expansion of this cooperation.

Every year, tens of important international fairs are held in Tehran and other provinces of the country, he said, adding that Iranian companies showcase their latest achievements and products in these prestigious exhibitions, so that Croatian companies can take advantage of the experience of Iranian trade and economic companies in this field.

Socha, for her part, pointed to the good experiences and history of the presence of Iranian companies in Zagreb exhibitions and stated that her country is ready to boost cooperation in relevant fields.

