Iran, Slovakia emphasize strengthening economic ties

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy pointed to Iran’s high capacities in the fields of energy, petrochemical and food industries, modern technologies and knowledge-based and voiced readiness of the country to enhance cooperation with Slovakia.

Mehdi safari made the remarks on Tuesday in his meeting with visiting State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ingrid Brocková in Tehran on Tuesday and stated that the two countries of Iran and Slovakia enjoy high capacity to broaden their relations in various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for broadening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries enjoy high potentials in pharmaceutical and medical industries including production of coronavirus vaccine, he emphasized.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, for her part, stated that holding joint economic commission between the two countries would be an important step in developing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ingrid Brocková said that Slovakia attaches great importance to its relations with Iran.

