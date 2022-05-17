Iran FM, Slovak deputy FM hold talks in Tehran

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Slovak Republic, who has traveled to Tehran to attend a meeting of political consultations between the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Slovakia, met on Tuesday afternoon with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to discuss issues of interest.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the results of political consultations between the two deputy foreign ministers and expressed Iran's readiness to promote and deepen bilateral political and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in international organizations.

The top Iranian diplomat described the holding of the Joint Economic Commission as a good opportunity to discuss new trade and economic fields.

Referring to the ongoing developments in the region, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in opposition to the war and harming unarmed people and said, "Unfortunately, in our region such as in Afghanistan, Palestine and Yemen, we are witnessing tragic scenes of harming the ordinary people, women and children, and it is necessary for international and European institutions and organizations to take a proper approach and pay more attention to this issue."

The Slovakian deputy foreign minister, for her part, expressed her happiness with the holding of a meeting of political consultations between the two countries and stressed the importance of strengthening political ties and economic relations between the two countries.

KI