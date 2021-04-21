Iran, Slovakia stress expansion of bilateral ties

During the meeting that was held on Tuesday evening, Ghazizadeh said that deepening and strengthening the friendly relations between Iran and the Slovak Republic in various fields, especially in the parliamentary arena, has an effective role in helping to increase the level of interaction between the two countries and removing obstacles to the development of cooperation.

The interactions between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade and financial exchanges are of great importance, he added.

Cooperation between the health and medical sectors of the two countries in the joint fight against the corona epidemic, including action to provide vaccines and exchange of necessary experiences in this regard, has an important role in the development of cooperation between the two countries, he said.

The Slovak Ambassador to Tehran, for his part, also stressed the need to increase relations between the two countries' parliaments.

He added that parliamentary interactions and communication between representatives of different parts of the parliaments of the two countries, including commissions and friendship-parliamentary groups, play an important role in the development of bilateral relations and the promotion of regional and international cooperation.

Iran has a rich cultural background, and increasing interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various sectors is the focus of his country's diplomacy and foreign policy, Ballek noted.

He also stressed the readiness of the government and parliament of this country to expand political and parliamentary relations with Iran.

