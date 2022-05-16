Shared global energy security concerns must unite everybody

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in his meeting with visiting State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ingrid Brocková in Tehran on Monday and said that energy and food security have become a major priority for many countries which require more cooperation among different countries across the globe.

Today, all countries including European countries admit that Iran was right to insist on the need to resolve problems in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria over the past few decades, the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

The failure and debacle of policies of the United States and some European governments in the region have inflicted heavy costs on European people, Bagheri Kani stressed.

While explaining the principled status of human rights in foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri underlined the dimensions and consequences of meeting the basic needs of Afghan people and the issues arising from it, especially the phenomenon of Afghan refugees, assigns specific responsibilities to all governments who claim to be human rights advocates, especially Europeans.

Emphasizing the approach adopted by Iran in the field of developing relations with European countries especially East European countries, he described the removal of obstacles ahead of expansion of bilateral relations ‘necessary’ and said that holding Iran-Slovakia Joint Economic Commission next week will pave the way for promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, for her part, underlined Iran’s privileged place in Slovakia’s foreign policy and said that her country attaches special significance to promotion of bilateral and regional relations with Iran as a key partner.

MA/5491751