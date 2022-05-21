Slovak official hopes for expansion of trade ties with Iran

The 1st State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic Ján Oravec made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Mahdi Safari, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy on Saturday.

Oravec expressed happiness with the visit to Iran and said that the two countries share a lot of capabilities to expand their economic and trade relations.

The Slovak official added that "The two countries have good areas for cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture, machinery and new technologies, which will be considered in the final drafting of the Commission document."

He also attached great importance to the capabilities of small and medium-sized companies to expand bilateral cooperation between Iran and Slovakia and expressed hope that trade relations between the two countries would expand further.

Mehdi Safari, for his part, pointed to the history of cooperation between Iran and Slovakia in the field of industry, and called the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries an important step to strengthen trade cooperation between the two countries.

Explaining the high capabilities of Iran's economy, he said that the Iranian economy's progress in the field of new technologies highlights the need to pay more attention to this valuable field in expanding bilateral cooperation.

