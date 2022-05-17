Iranian, Saudi FMs to meet in Iraq in near future: MP

Javad Karimi Ghudusi, a member of the National Security Commission at the Iranian Parliament said that "Preliminary agreements have been achieved between Tehran and Riyadh, and in the near future, our Foreign Minister will meet with the Saudi Foreign Minister."

"Bilateral issues, the reopening of embassies and the Yemeni crisis will be discussed during the meeting," Karimi Ghudusi added.

Iran and Saudi Arabia held their fifth round of talks in Baghdad on April 23rd.

During the fifth round of the talks, the main challenges on the way to the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries were discussed.

Senior officials from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council and the head of the Saudi intelligence service attended the meeting in the Iraqi capital.

