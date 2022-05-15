  1. Politics
Taliban invites Ashraf Ghani to attend Afghan assembly

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Taliban had invited former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to attend the Afghan assembly, the Taliban's envoy to Moscow said.

Jamal Nasir Garwal, Taliban's charge d'affaires to Moscow confirmed the news that the Taliban has invited former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to attend the assembly of Afghans.

"It is not yet clear whether the Assembly of Afghans will be a Loya Jirga," he said, adding that preparations for this assembly are underway.

According to some news sources, Taliban leaders have agreed to hold an emergency meeting or Afghan assembly to assess the current issues in Afghanistan.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghan Interim Government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is set to chair the session.

Khairullah Said Wali Khairkhwa, Taliban Minister of Information and Culture, and a number of other senior Taliban officials will also attend this assembly.

This comes as many countries called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government with the presence of various ethnic groups to end the crisis in Afghanistan.

