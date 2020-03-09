Taliban calls for talks with Kabul government

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen pointed to Iran’s role in the Afghanistan peace process and noted, “Taliban holds talks with neighboring countries with regard to maintaining peace.”

He went on to say that ending the war against the Afghan government is dependent on the talks between Afghans and noted, “If the inter-Afghan negotiations begun, the future Islamic government and the end of the war would be discussed. But the talks must begin first.”

Referring to Iran’ role in establishing permanent peace in Afghanistan he emphasized, “It is a fact that we have political relations with the countries of the world and our neighbors, and we talk about peace with them, this is a necessity which is for the benefit of our country."

“Currently, a peace agreement has been signed with the US and we are committed to implementing it”, he added.

Earlier, the Taliban spokesman in Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid had reportedly said that a peace agreement was signed between the Taliban and the US and Washington has 14 months to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, however, the Taliban will continue its Jihad against the US-led stooges.

According to Zabiullah Mujahid, Jihad in Afghanistan requires extreme attention that is why they stopped their aggression against US troops but resumed attacks on Afghan forces. He added, “We give Americans Immunity to leave Afghanistan, but from the domestic point of view, we do not accept a US-led government that came to power to pursue American goals. We will continue fighting until the establishment of an Islamic government.”

“Till that time, pressure and war are necessary and we must understand this. We must not think emotionally. Jihadist issues need research and reasoning. All the Afghans must be aware of this issue. We cannot put all our jihadist goals under the feet of Ashraf Ghani and say that we hate war”, he said.

