  1. Economy
May 14, 2022, 3:40 PM

Iran, Pakistan to launch three border markets in near future

Iran, Pakistan to launch three border markets in near future

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran Trade Promotion Organization and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran agreed to launch three border markets between the two countries in near future.

The agreement was made during the meeting of Alireza Peyman-Pak, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Rahim Hayat Qureshi, the Ambassador of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the trade level between the two countries.

They also expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and emphasized increasing the level of trade and reaching a significant figure.

The two sides also announced the launching of three border markets in the coming months and agreed to open the first market on the Rimdan border during a ceremony.

The development of transportation between Iran and Pakistan, the establishment of joint transportation companies, and the optimal use of the north and south corridors were also discussed during the meeting. 

ZZ/ 5489511

News Code 186763
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186763/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News