Iran, Pakistan to launch three border markets in near future

The agreement was made during the meeting of Alireza Peyman-Pak, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Rahim Hayat Qureshi, the Ambassador of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the trade level between the two countries.

They also expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and emphasized increasing the level of trade and reaching a significant figure.

The two sides also announced the launching of three border markets in the coming months and agreed to open the first market on the Rimdan border during a ceremony.

The development of transportation between Iran and Pakistan, the establishment of joint transportation companies, and the optimal use of the north and south corridors were also discussed during the meeting.

