Iran, Pakistan to launch joint border markets

Pakistan is one of the main target countries for Iran in terms of establishing trade relations, Alireza Peyman-Pak said on Monday.

Iran and Pakistan share a common religion, and culture as well as long borders, he said, stressing that these commonalities have provided numerous opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the complementary economies of Iran and Pakistan, the TPOI head noted that launching and strengthening border markets plays an important role in increasing trade between the two neighboring countries.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran with the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan and the Governorate of Sistan and Baluchestan province are pursuing the issue of joint border markets.

Saying that the meetings of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission are being held regularly, Peyman-Pak also said that the implementation of barter trade between Iran and Pakistan is one of the main focuses of the joint committee and the Zahedan and Quetta Chambers of Commerce.

