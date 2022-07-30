Park renamed Salman Farsi to show Iran-Pakistan solidarity

To mark the 75th year of diplomatic ties between Iran and Pakistan, the Sindh government in southern Pakistan renamed a park in downtown Karachi, adjacent to the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to "Salman al-Farisi".

The park was renamed after the only Iranian companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The cultural event was carried out following the suggestion made by Iran’s Consul General in Karachi Hasan Nourian.

After Pakistan gained independence in August 1947, Iran became the first country to recognize the independence of its eastern neighbor.

Also, Pakistan is regarded as the first country to recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

