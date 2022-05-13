Saudi aggressor coalition brutally tortures, kills Yemenis

The ministry announced that Saudi-led coalition soldiers have tortured to death 25 Yemeni civilians in “Al-Raqo” area of Saada province in Yemen.

In a statement released at Yemeni-based SabaNet website, seven of the tortured people eventually lost their lives and their bodies were taken to “Jomhouri” Hospital in Saada province.

These Yemeni people were tortured with electrical connections as well as artificial drowning, the statement added.

The ministry strongly condemned the move which runs contrary to the international and humanitarian laws and lashed out at silence of international community towards atrocities of Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Criticizing the silence of the international community towards Saudi attrcoties in Yemen, a human rights entities in Yemen lashed out at the double standards adopted by the United States and called on the international community and UN Security Council as well as human rights organizations and urged them to fulfill their duties in this regard.

MA/FNA14010223000277