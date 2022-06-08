One-third of Yemenis do not enjoy food security: IMF

The UN Food and Energy Crisis Group says the situation in Ukraine has severely affected 1.6 billion people worldwide over the past three months.

After three months since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the world is facing a growing crisis that has affected the lives and assets of 1.6 billion people worldwide, the UN agency said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund also said on Tuesday that the global rise in commodity prices would exacerbate the economic and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

According to the report, one-third of Yemenis are deprived of food security due to rising prices in the world.

This is while the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Finance for Planning and Statistics Affairs recently announced that the Saudi-Emirati coalition, which is at war against Yemen, has inflicted $160 billion worth of damage to this Arab country.

Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE and several Arab countries, and with the support of the United States, Western countries and the Zionist regime started a comprehensive war against the Yemeni people on March 26, 2015.

