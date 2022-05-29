  1. World
3 Yemenis killed, injured in mine explosion in Al-Hudaidah

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Two civilians were killed and another was seriously injured in a land-mine explosion caused by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's Al-Hudaidah province.

Media sources reported on Monday that an explosion took place in the "Hays" area in the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah.

According to the reports, the incident was caused by the explosion of landmines planted in the Hays area by Saudi aggressors.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health issued a statement confirming the news of the explosion, saying, "Two civilians were martyred and another was wounded following the explosion of landmines planted in Al-Hudaidah."

The injured person is currently in critical condition, the statement added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Saudis had violated the ceasefire in al-Hudaidah 68 times in the past 24 hours.

