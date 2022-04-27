Saudi coalition violates Yemeni ceasefire 164 times

According to Almasira's report, the violation includes spy flights, as well as artillery and missile attacks on the Yemeni provinces of Taiz, Hajjah, Saada and several others.

This is while the Yemenis are making efforts for the implementation of the recent ceasefire agreement.

Ansarullah's spokesperson has recently said in a tweet that the Saudis are fully responsible for violating the ceasefire agreement.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

