Russian ambassador storms out of Zionist regime Knesset

Hebrew sources reported that the envoy stormed out of the session while expressing anger over the lawmakers’ remarks while the Russian Embassy asserted that he simply left to reach the next event on his schedule.

The ambassador reportedly quickly left the plenum after several people began speaking about the ongoing crisis in eastern Europe and accusing Russia of committing war crimes on Ukrainian soil.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and the Israeli regime have been strained since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

