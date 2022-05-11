  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 11, 2022, 3:40 PM

Russian ambassador storms out of Zionist regime Knesset

Russian ambassador storms out of Zionist regime Knesset

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Russian ambassador Anatoly Viktorov left the Knesset plenum after attendants began criticizing Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

Hebrew sources reported that the envoy stormed out of the session while expressing anger over the lawmakers’ remarks while the Russian Embassy asserted that he simply left to reach the next event on his schedule.

The ambassador reportedly quickly left the plenum after several people began speaking about the ongoing crisis in eastern Europe and accusing Russia of committing war crimes on Ukrainian soil.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and the Israeli regime have been strained since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

MP/PR

News Code 186679
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186679/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News