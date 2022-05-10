US backs Mora's efforts to bring Vienna talks to conclusion

"We are in close touch with Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator. He has continued to convey messages back and forth," Ned Price said at a news conference in response to a question raised by reporters over EU Coordinator Enrique Mora's upcoming visit to Tehran.

"We support his efforts to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion," he said and added, "I wouldn’t want to prejudge or attempt to discern what he might hear from his Iranian counterparts. Of course, we’ll learn more after his trip."

"Our hope is that we can conclude this negotiation quickly. And we are confident that we can conclude this negotiation quickly if the Iranians are willing to proceed in good faith to allow us to continue to build on and move forward with the significant progress that had been made over months and months of oftentimes painstaking diplomacy and negotiations," Ned Price also claimed without referring to US' hesitation to achieve results in Vienna talks.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany have continued incessantly in Vienna.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that Mora’s visit to Iran will be done after telephone contact between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

He added that Mora will also hold bilateral talks with Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran, saying that Mora's presence in Iran shows that “we have continued to pursue the talks in the right direction that needs to be done.”

If the United States compensates for the damages incurred to the Iranian people, “We are ready to return to Vienna shortly after the visit of Mora to the country.” however, Mora's Iran visit will put these talks on the right track, Khatibzadeh also added.

