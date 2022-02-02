  1. World
Feb 2, 2022, 6:19 PM

Dozens of abductees in Nigeria rescued: police

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The police say the rescued kidnap victims were from Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states.

A joint police-military team has rescued 32 people abducted from different areas of Zamfara State, the Nigerian premium times website reported.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Gusau, Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, said the victims were from Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States.

Mr Shehu said the victims were “properly treated and debriefed by the police and handed over to their families.”

Ten of the victims were rescued after their abduction on the Sheme – Funtua road on Thursday.

