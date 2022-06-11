  1. World
Gunmen kidnap 38 passengers on minibuses in Haiti

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Gang members in Haiti on Friday kidnapped 38 people as they were riding in minibuses out of the capital Port-au-Prince, bound for the south of the country, the head of a drivers’ association said.

“Two buses had just been filled with passengers bound for Miragoane,” a town some 62 miles (100 kilometers) west of Port-au-Prince, “when the guys from Village de Dieu seized them,” said Mehu Changeux, president of the association of owners and drivers of Haiti to AFP, referring to one of the capital’s slums controlled by a powerful gang.

“Each bus had 18 people, in addition to the drivers,” Changeux said, without saying if ransoms had been demanded.

The mass kidnapping came as Haiti find itself in the grip of armed gangs.

