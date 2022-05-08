Iran strongly opposes NATO's expansionist policies: Raeisi

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Tehran on Sunday evening and reiterated that Iran opposes expansionist policies of NATO.

During the meeting, President Raeisi pointed to the longstanding relations between Iran and Poland which dates back to many years ago and stated that rich historical and civilizational history of Iran and Poland can be a good platform for strengthening scientific and cultural interactions between the two countries.

Turning to this issue that the current level of economic and trade relations between Tehran and Warsaw is not commensurate with the political relations between the two countries, Raeisi added the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials in various industrial and economic fields to further expand their ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi referred to the conflicts in Ukraine and reiterated, “As Iran opposes any conflict and war, it declares its strong opposition to NATO's expansionist policies."

Visiting Polish foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the age-old history of relations between Iran and Poland which dates back to many years ago i.e. 16th century.

The two countries have established friendly relations for about five centuries and one of the most memorable apex of relations between the two countries is the hospitality of Iranians from Polish refugees during World War II, Rau stated.

Emphasizing that level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is not satisfactory, Polish foreign minister said that Poland wants to revive and improve level of its cooperation with Iran in the fields of trade, economy, culture and science.

