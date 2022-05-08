Iran, Poland sign document on cultural cooperation

The document was signed on Sunday afternoon by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in the presence of the head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Amir-Abdollahian in the joint press conference with Zbigniew Rau on Sunday announced that during the visit of the Polish Foreign Minister, a document on cultural, sports, scientific, youth and media cooperation would be signed, which is a comprehensive document.

During a two-day visit to Tehran, the Polish Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and participate in the commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Polish refugees during World War II in Iran.

