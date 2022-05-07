Emir of Qatar reportedly to visit Iran

During the Iranian President's visit to Qatar, cooperation documents in different political, economic, cultural and sports fields were signed between the two countries.

During the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar in February, contracts in the different political, economic, cultural, and sports fields were signed by the Iranian and Qatari ministers in the presence of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Iranian president.

The 14 signed cooperation documents were in the fields of aviation, trade, shipping, radio and television, visa cancellation, electricity, standards, culture and education.

Tehran and Doha have also signed cooperation agreements in some areas related to hosting the 2022 World Cup.

