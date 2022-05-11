Tehran-Doha to expand bilateral trade relations: Official   

Adnan Mousapour in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday stated that the upcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran will open a new chapter in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran is made in line with strengthening and boosting bilateral ties between the two countries, he said, adding that Qatari and Iranian economic activists are very interested in cooperating with one another in relevant fields.

Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce undertakes great responsibility in guiding the private sectors of the two countries, he said, adding that drastic planning has been made for the expansion of relations between the two countries in relevant fields.

The result of the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran after the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to this country is of paramount importance which can lead to the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He further stipulated that the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation can herald a promising future in economic relations between the two countries in terms of economy.

Given the holding of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mousapour called on the private sector to play a leading role in the field of exporting required goods and also meeting the needs of this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chairman of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce pointed to the visit of Qatari officials to Kish and emphasized that the upcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran can be fruitful in line with following up the agreements for cooperating in co-hosting 2022 World Cup.

