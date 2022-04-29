Iran refutes assassination attempt on Qatari envoy

Following the release of some reports about the assassination of the Qatari ambassador to Tehran, the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran rejected the reports of the assassination attempt on the Qatari ambassador to Tehran in a statement issued on Friday morning.

In this statement, the media have been asked to be careful in quoting the news.

Some reports were published on Thursday night about the assassination of the Qatari ambassador to Tehran.

MNA/14010209000043