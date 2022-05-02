"Heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah for Eid Al-Fitr"

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the top Iranian diplomat wrote "Heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah for #EidAlFitr."

Amir-ABdollahian also wished everyone a very blessed and happy Eid.

"On this auspicious day, let's ask the almighty for unity, sympathy and cooperation among Muslim nations," he continued.

He wrote in the end of his post, "Eid Mubarak!"

Iran has declared Tuesday as the first day of Shawaal and Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The tweet comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein sent separate messages to his counterparts from Islamic countries congratulating their governments and people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Monday.

KI