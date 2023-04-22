FM felicitates counterparts in Islamic states on Eid al-Fitr

In his messages on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that strengthening Islamic unity and solidarity will contribute to the progress and advancement of Islamic societies.

Amir-Abdollahian has called Eid al-Fitr a "thanksgiving for a month of worshipping God and proving faithfulness to being his obedient servants".

Ramadan is also a month to strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among the world Muslims, and to unify their voices aimed at materializing the grand Islamic ideals, the Iranian top diplomat added.

Earlier, the ministers of foreign affairs of Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, too, have in separate messages, felicitated the Fitr Eid to the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign minister.

MNA/IRN