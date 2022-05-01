Bagheri Kani meets with Norwegian dep. FM In Tehran

Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with visiting Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Henrik Thune in Tehran on Sunday.

Prior to the meeting with the deputy Iranian foreign minister, the Norwegian diplomat met with the top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian earlier on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister outlined the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran with respect to the developments in Ukraine and the region, including security and stability in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine.

