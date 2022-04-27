Kabul-Moscow direct flights begins: Russia

According to the Russian embassy, on April 25, Afghan National Airlines Ariana launched its first flight from Kabul to Moscow.

The embassy said on Tuesday that the flights will be operated weekly from Kabul to Russia on Mondays and from Moscow to Kabul on Tuesdays.

Following the return of the Taliban in mid-August last year and the chaos at Kabul Airport during the evacuation operation, Kabul Airport ceased operations and most foreign flights were suspended or canceled.

The embassies of China, Iran, Russia and Pakistan were among the few countries in Afghanistan that continued to operate after the Taliban took control.

In the past few months, the Taliban have been trying to reactivate Kabul Airport and have had fruitless talks with Qatar and Turkey.

