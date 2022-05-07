Two senior UAE-backed military forces killed in south Yemen

The sources said that deputy head of security belt forces in al-Dhala province Waleed Saleh Al Dhami, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, and Mohammad al-Shobaji Commander of sixth division of these forces were killed in last night's clashes in Yemeni province.

The two senior commander were killed in the clashes between security belt forces which is part of the Southern Transitional Council and seven gunmen inside a military camp in the Hakula area.

The clashes took place while bringing prisoners from one of the cities to the headquarters of the security belt in Dhala province.

In late March 2021, unidentified gunmen assassinated the commander of 8th division of security belt forces.

The Security Belt Forces is a paramilitary force based in Southern Yemen and forms the elite military wing of Southern Transitional Council. The force operates in the governorates of Aden, Lahij and Abyan and is trained and heavily supported by the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

