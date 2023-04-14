Quds Day revealed criminal face of Zionist regime in world

Addressing participants of International Quds Day on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the initiative of Imam Khomeini (RA) in appointing International Quds Day has turned the issue of Palestine into a popular and global issue in the world.

International Quds Day is among the legacies of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who is revered as a spiritual leader by Muslims across the world.

Today, thanks to Quds Day, all Muslims can say that Al-Quds is the capital of all Palestine and Palestine is the capital of the Islamic world, he added.

International Quds Day has become an effective political tradition and a strong political ritual, Ghalibaf further said, adding that it has revealed the criminal face of this child-killing regime in front of the people of the world.

Ghalibaf also noted that terrorism exists in the essence of this regime.

Describing the Zionist regime as the number one enemy of the Islamic world and humanity, Ghalibaf said that this enemy sought to show Iran and the Resistance as a threat to Islamic countries.

The Zionists sought to create conflict in the Islamic world and tried to create differences between Islamic countries, and they tried to present themselves as peace seekers and Iran as a problem in the Islamic world, but the Leader of the Islamic Revolution thwarted such a plot in a wise manner, he said.

In order to counter this conspiracy, the Leader put brotherhood between Shiites and Sunnis on agenda and made efforts to bring the Islamic world closer together, Ghalibaf added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed the achievements of the Palestinian Resistance Front against the occupation regime and said today, Resistance, is not only passive but prepared to counter Zionists.

Referring to movements of Takfiri and ISIL terrorists sponsored by the US and Zionist regime in the region, Ghalibaf said that the Resistance Front and Martyr Soleimani did not allow such enemies an opportunity to harm the Islamic world.



