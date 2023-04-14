Islamic Ummah experienced different Quds Day this year

Islamic Ummah experienced a different Quds Day this year, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said, addressing sermons of Friday Prayers on Friday.

The difference is that the Zionist regime has never been so weak, poor, and helpless, and the Resistance Front has never been so energetic, and powerful that today, Hojjatoleslam Ali Akbari noted.

He also expressed hope that the spirit of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of Quds Day, and Haj Qassem Soleimani, the martyr of Quds become will be pleased with the presence of millions of Muslims in these rallies.

Quds Day, officially known as International Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism.

