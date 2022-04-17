Pakistan calls on Taliban to increase security in border area

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated that terrorists use Afghan territory to operate against Pakistan without any punishment

"These actions undermine our efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border," Iftikhar added.

Islamabad and Kabul have been consulting over the past few months through relevant channels for coordination and providing security along the common border, according to the Pakistani senior diplomat.

According to Pakistani media, eight Pakistani servicemen were killed in two terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province on Thursday.

Pakistani forces also have reportedly targeted Afghan border areas in Kunar and Khost provinces with airstrikes and artillery.

Local sources in Khost reported that 6 people were killed including a woman and 5 children.

Another local source reported that 20 people were left killed and injured during the Khost attack.

The Taliban sent a letter of protest to the Pakistani ambassador to deliver to senior Islamabad officials. Islamabad also called on Kabul to increase cross-border contacts and security measures in border areas to avoid similar incidents.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday said that it is reviewing reports of Pakistani forces operating in eastern Kunar and Khost provinces

