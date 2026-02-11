Iranians celebrate 47th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The annual 22 Bahman march, commemorating the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, kicked off in Tehran and other cities of the country on Wednesday morning.
Here you can find the latest updates on the ceremonies.
TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians participated in 22 Bahman rallies across the country, celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
