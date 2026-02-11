Araghchi briefs Pakistani FM on nuclear talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone conversation, Araghchi provided explanations regarding the process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat and outlined Iran’s position on achieving a fair and equitable agreement.

For his part, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister expressed his country’s hope for the success of the upcoming negotiations and emphasized Islamabad’s readiness to provide any cooperation and support to advance and ensure the success of diplomacy.

MNA/6745825