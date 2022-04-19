Turkey launches artillery attack on NE Syria

The Turkish attacks caused heavy damage to the civilian's houses and properties, SANA reported.

Dozens of families were forced to flee their homes and relocated to their farms and gardens, for fear of being attacked again.

Earlier on Tuesday, a military vehicle belonging to the SDF was targeted by a bomb in the western Raqqah, killing two Kurdish militias and wounding another.

A bomb blast on Friday in western Raqqa also wounded two Kurdish militants.

A rocket attack on Monday in Jaraublus also left one person killed and wounded 3 others.

