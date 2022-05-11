Zionists target Syria's Qunaitra for 2nd time today(+VIDEO)

Sputnik reported that the missiles were fired at the Jubata Al Khashab region in southern Syria.

Efforts are underway to assess the amount of possible damage caused by the attack.

Earlier today, Zionists targeted the same area with missiles but the attack did not cause any casualties and material damages.

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled the Israeli regime's attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations condemning the attacks and calling for an end to them.

