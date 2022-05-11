  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 11, 2022, 3:35 PM

Zionists target Syria's Qunaitra for 2nd time today(+VIDEO)

Zionists target Syria's Qunaitra for 2nd time today(+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Zionist regime has once again launched missile attacks on Syria's Qunaitra on Wednesday.

Sputnik reported that the missiles were fired at the Jubata Al Khashab region in southern Syria.

Efforts are underway to assess the amount of possible damage caused by the attack.

Earlier today, Zionists targeted the same area with missiles but the attack did not cause any casualties and material damages.

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled the Israeli regime's attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations condemning the attacks and calling for an end to them.

MP

News Code 186681
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186681/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News