The attack did not cause any casualties and material damage, according to SANA.

Zionists' fighterjets have attacked the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus several weeks ago.

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled the Israeli regime's attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations condemning the attacks and calling for an end to them.

MP/IRN84748464