Israeli regime banks targeted by cyberattacks

While some Hebrew sources claim that a hacker group has succeeded in infiltrating the information of customers of the Israeli regime's banks, some Zionist media outlets are trying to downplay such a cyberattack, according to Sabereen News.

A group called ‘Hackers of Savior’ has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and they have threatened to publish the information of customers soon.

According to ‘Hackers of Savior’, they are now able to transfer the customers' money by accessing the Israeli regime's banking system.

Issuing a statement, the hackers have said that the Zionists should expect more horrific and widespread cyber-attacks until International Quds Day (April 29, 2022).

Although a Zionist news source has claimed that no evidence has been found of hacking, the Zionist regime's security apparatuses are on alert for fear of cyberattacks and the Israeli regime's national cyber directorate has issued a nationwide warning against possible cyberattacks on the eve of Al-Quds Day.

MNA/5475323