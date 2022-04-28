  1. Politics
Apr 28, 2022, 3:53 PM

Russia strongly condemns recent Israeli attack in Syria

Russia strongly condemns recent Israeli attack in Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman strongly condemned yesterday's Israeli air raid on areas in the suburb of Damascus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference today (Thursday) that Russia strongly condemned the "Israeli" attack on Syria.

According to the Russia Today Arabic-language website, she said that these attacks are not acceptable to Russia, adding that Moscow wants the Israeli regime to stop these attacks.

The Zionist regime again targeted the areas around Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing four Syrian soldiers and wounding three others, while the air raids were confronted by the Syrian air defense.

MNA/FNA14010208000506

News Code 186240
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186240/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News