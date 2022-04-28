Russia strongly condemns recent Israeli attack in Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference today (Thursday) that Russia strongly condemned the "Israeli" attack on Syria.

According to the Russia Today Arabic-language website, she said that these attacks are not acceptable to Russia, adding that Moscow wants the Israeli regime to stop these attacks.

The Zionist regime again targeted the areas around Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing four Syrian soldiers and wounding three others, while the air raids were confronted by the Syrian air defense.

