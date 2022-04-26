Zionist forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

The man was identified as 20-year-old Ahmad Ibrahim Owaidat. The Ministry of Health said he had been shot in the head in the early hours of Tuesday.

Owaidat was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ramallah hospital and remained there for several hours before he was martyred.

Israeli forces conducted a predawn raid on the camp and arrested at least two Palestinians.

In response to the killing, the Fatah movement in Jericho and the Jordan Valley announced a general strike on Tuesday.

Two other Palestinians were martyred over the past week in the West Bank; 21-year-old Lutfi al-Labadi and 18-year-old Hanan Khdour were shot during Israeli army raids in the Jenin area.

Tensions are high in Quds and in the West Bank.

ZZ/PR