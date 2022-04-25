Putin, Xi congratulate Macron on re-election in French vote

The Russian President and his Chinese ally congratulated President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election in the second round of France's elections.

Putin congratulated Macron while bilateral tensions over the war in Ukraine remained high, the English website of Lebanese Al-Mayadden TV reported.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin said in a telegram to Macron, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Macron was one of the few Western leaders to contact Putin since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, spending hours on the phone trying to reach an agreement.

While keeping diplomatic channels open with Moscow, France, under Macron, has joined the barrage of international sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of the military campaign.

Also, China's President Xi Jinping congratulated Emmanuel Macron.

Xi said in a message on Monday that he would "like to continue working with President Macron to maintain diplomatic relations based on independence, mutual understanding, foresight, and mutual benefit," state broadcaster CCTV reported, according to Al-Mayadeen.

KI/PR