  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2022, 4:30 PM

Putin, Xi congratulate Macron on re-election in French vote

Putin, Xi congratulate Macron on re-election in French vote

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of China congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election on Monday.

The Russian President and his Chinese ally congratulated President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election in the second round of France's elections.

Putin congratulated Macron while bilateral tensions over the war in Ukraine remained high, the English website of Lebanese Al-Mayadden TV reported.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin said in a telegram to Macron, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Macron was one of the few Western leaders to contact Putin since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, spending hours on the phone trying to reach an agreement.

While keeping diplomatic channels open with Moscow, France, under Macron, has joined the barrage of international sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of the military campaign.

Also, China's President Xi Jinping congratulated Emmanuel Macron.

Xi said in a message on Monday that he would "like to continue working with President Macron to maintain diplomatic relations based on independence, mutual understanding, foresight, and mutual benefit," state broadcaster CCTV reported, according to Al-Mayadeen.

KI/PR

News Code 186095
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186095/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News