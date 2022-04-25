Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Paris shortly after Emmanuel Macron won a second term as France’s president Sunday.

The anti-Macron protesters, who call themselves “anti-fascist,” clashed with police in central Republic Square.

According to Reuters, Riot police charged and sprayed teargas on demonstrators in central Paris protesting after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday, footage from social media showed.

Similar protests took place in the western cities of Rennes and Nantes in the evening hours, despite a ban by local authorities.

Around 250 protesters burned rubbish bins on streets and were dispersed by police with tear gas in Rennes.

Exit polls after the run-off election between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen indicated a clear win for the incumbent president with 58.2% against 41.8% for Le Pen.

