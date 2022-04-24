  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2022, 11:19 PM

French election 2022;

Macron wins second term, beating Le Pen

Macron wins second term, beating Le Pen

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Incumbent Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years.

French President Emmanuel Macron triumphed over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France's election on Sunday, winning a second term.

He became the first leader to win re-election in France for 20 years, after a bruising campaign in which he beat Marine Le Pen by a decisive 58.2% to 41.8%, according to initial projected results.

Macron, who is to address supporters in a victory rally at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, beat Le Pen with a lower margin than the 66% he won against her in 2017. Turnout was also lower than five years ago, with abstention estimated at 28%.

ZZ/PR

News Code 186068
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186068/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News