Suspected air strike kills 26 in Ethiopia's Amhara region

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – A suspected air strike at the weekend in Ethiopia's Amhara region killed at least 26 people, a hospital official has said.

The suspected strike hit the town center of Finote Selam, said the hospital official, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

The hospital official said four people died at the hospital and another 22 either at the scene or on their way to the hospital. Fifty-five more are being treated for injuries sustained in the explosion, the official said, Reuters reported.

In its statement on Monday, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it had received credible reports that strikes and shelling in Finote Selam and other towns had resulted in civilian casualties, without specifying when these events occurred.

