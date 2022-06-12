  1. World
Somalian army forces detain al-Shabaab terrorist chieftain

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Somalia's commando forces nabbed a cheiftain of al-Shabaab terrorist group linked to al-Qaeda on Sunday.

Somalian news sources reported the arrest of a leader of al-Shabaab terrorist group in the country.

According to the report, forces of 4th Brigade of 16th Battalion of Somalian National Army launched a pre-planned security operation in ‘Bali’ area in “Shebli” province.

During the operation, al-Shabaab leader “Muallem Yahya, who was in charge of laying mines imission n the area, was arrested.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which announced its existence in early 2004, is an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has so far conducted several terrorist operations in the country which have claimed lives of hundreds of people.

