Al-Shabaab terrorist groups attack UN HQ in Mogadishu

Elements of Al-Shabaab terrorist group reportedly clashed with security forces after entering a building near Mogadishu Airport.

Somalian television reported that al-Shabaab elements attacked a residential complex which is home to the United Nations and US and British embassies. According to the report, all domestic and international flights at Mogadishu Airport have been canceled following the attack.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its elements have entered a residential complex which is home to Western delegations. The group says it has killed a number of Somali soldiers.

Somali police said in a statement that they have clashed with a group of gunmen who were planning to attack a Somalian army base near Mogadishu airport.

