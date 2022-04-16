American lawmaker condemns Zionists' Friday attack on Al Aqsa

"Horrific. Ramadan is meant to be a time of peace and reflection. It is simply cruel and wrong to attack a people in their place of worship, a place that is meant to be sacred," Omar wrote in a message on her Twitter account on Saturday, sharing a video of the recent Zionists' crimes in the Al Aqsa mosque.

"We must denounce this brutality and end the hypocrisy," she added.

Zionist forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning, injuring and arresting a number of Palestinian fasting worshipers.

