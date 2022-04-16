Iran economy minister calls off trip to US

The US government continues to violate its commitments to hosting international institutions such as the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and is obstructing the presence of Iranian delegations in international conferences, a statement by the Iranian economy ministry said.

Most recently, Iran's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi had to call off his planned trip to the United States to attend a meeting of the World Bank after the US delayed issuing visas for him and his accompanying delegation.

Khandouzi wanted to attend the World Bank spring meeting.

Earlier this year, the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team was scheduled to play a friendly match in the United States at the official invitation from the American Wrestling Federation, but after the American government refused to issue visas for chairman of Iran's Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir and five other members of the Iranian team, they had to call off their trip. The cancellation of the trip to the US came as a sign of protest against the US side.

The US refuses to abide by its international obligations under the pretext of its unilateral and illegitimate sanctions on Iran which it re-imposed after its illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

KI/IRN84718285