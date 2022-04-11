Syrian air defense systems shot down 3 Israeli missiles

"From 18:45 to 18:52 local time on April 9, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air force fired five guided missiles at facilities on the territory of Syria’s Latakia governorate," Oleg Zhuravlev said, TASS reported.

According to Zhuravlev, Syrian air defense systems destroyed three missiles.

He also said that two Syrian soldiers were killed and one more was wounded as a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists from Jdar al-Gab at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Dadih.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation.

